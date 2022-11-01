TNI News Headlines – November 01, 2022

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces special drive recruitment for SC and ST candidates to the posts of public prosecutor (Group A).

🔹 Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces special drive recruitment for SC and ST candidates to the posts of public prosecutor (Group A).

🔹 CM Naveen Patnaik lauds Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR)’s efforts towards protection of Child Rights; announced Rs 3.82 crore for constr uction of Utkal Balashram building in Cuttack.

🔹 Radha Pada darshan: Touching the feet is not permitted for devotees on Anla Nabami.