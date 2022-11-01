TNI News Headlines – November 01, 2022

🔹CM Naveen Patnaik lauds Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR)’s efforts towards protection of Child Rights; announced Rs 3.82 crore for construction of Utkal Balashram building in Cuttack.
🔹Dhamnagar By-election campaign concludes today at 6 PM.
🔹Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces special drive recruitment for SC and ST candidates to the posts of public prosecutor (Group A).
🔹Dhabaleswar Yatra cancelled this year; Prohibitory orders clamped under Sec 144.
🔹Radha Pada darshan: Touching the feet is not permitted for devotees on Anla Nabami.
🔹Freedom fighter Biswanath Das passes away at 106.
🔹Karnataka: Devotees narrowly escape as temple chariot collapses during ‘Rathotsava’ in Chamarajanagar.
🔹Bengaluru Court sentences a 21-year-old engineering student to 5-Year imprisonment for ‘Celebrating’ Pulwama Attack.
🔹1988 batch Andhra Pradesh Cadre IAS officer Giridhar Aramane takes charge as Defence Secretary.
🔹Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi visits site; meets kin of victims who lost their lives in bridge collapse.
🔹Gujarat Govt will give exgratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the people who died in the Morbi tragedy and Rs 2 lakh each will be provided from PMNRF.
🔹Tamil Nadu declares Holiday for Schools in 8 Districts amid Heavy Rain.
🔹GST collections touch Rs 1,51,718 cr in October, 2nd highest since April.
🔹Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49 today.
🔹Puneeth Rajkumar awarded ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously.
🔹Salman Khan to get Y+ security cover over death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
