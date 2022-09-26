Blessings pour in for Odisha-Mo Parivar

TNI Bureau: It’s not always easy for people from faraway places to get their kin treated at the Capital City, but some do take the pain with the hope that the patients will get a new lease of life.

72-year-old, Nisaran Bibi, a resident of Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district, was not lucky enough. She breathed her last during the course of treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The bereaved family was struggling to arrange the funds to transfer the mortal remains and approached some local leaders who intimated the matter to Sri Rudra Samantaray, Joint Secretary, Odisha-Mo Parivar.

Rudra, who has been highly active in such philanthropic work, wasted no time and under the guidance of Convenor Arup Patnaik, made required arrangements to transfer the mortal remains from the hospital to their native place in Bhadrak.

The mourning family members expressed their gratitude to the CM Naveen Patnaik and Odisha-Mo Parivar for this much needed help.