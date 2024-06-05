BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Debacle

TNI Bureau: After completing two successful terms, PM Modi was facing the toughest political battle of his life, but the media damaged his prospects by giving misleading information, full of eulogy. He did not anticipate the debacle in Uttar Pradesh where strategic alliance, consolidation of Muslim votes, caste equations and transfer of dalit votes, played the most important role.

BJP never anticipated this. It had to be content with 33 out of 80 seats. They had won 62 seats in 2019. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party won 37 seats while Congress won 6 seats. In 2019, BSP had won 11 seats, but Mayawati transferred her votes to INDIA Bloc in 2024, badly damaging BJP’s prospects.

The Muslims in Uttar Pradesh got united to defeat the BJP. Similarly, Dalits voted against the saffron party as they were brain-washed that caste reservation will end if BJP is voted to power.

The Modi Magic was on the wane already despite all tall claims. Modi carried the anti-incumbency of 10 years into this election and neither Ram Mandir nor Nationalism could assuage the anger and frustration of the common people.

BJP lost the ‘Battle of Uttar Pradesh’ badly in 2024 General Elections. But, it also ensured that the party fell short of majority mark at the centre and that boosted the confidence of the opposition further. Things won’t easier for the saffron party from going forward.