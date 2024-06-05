Odisha Elections: Congress rises in Koraput District

TNI Bureau: The Congress party has significantly improved its performance in Odisha in the 2024 elections.
In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 9 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly while in 2024, Congress has won 14 Assembly seats including 7 seats from undivided Koraput and 1 each from Ganjam and Gajapati District. The party won all total 9 seats from South Odisha only. Biju Janata Dal lost all 7 seats in Koraput district.
Mangu Khilla of Congress won the Chitrakonda Assembly seat defeating his nearest BJP rival Dambaru Sisa by 9,159 votes while Satyajeet Gomango won the Gunupur Assembly seat by the margin of 29,885.
Other leaders from undivided Koraput districts are Kadraka Appala Swamy (Rayagada), Pabitra Saunta (Lakshmipur), Tara Prasad Bahinipati (Jeypore) and Ram Chandra Kadam in Pottangi (Koraput).
The other Congress leaders who won Odisha Assembly seats are C S Raazen Ekka (Rajgangpur), Ashok Kumar Das (Basudevpur), Sagar Charan Das (Bhawanipatna), Sofia Firdous (Barabati-Cuttack), Ramesh Jena (Sanakhemundi), Dasarathi Gamango (Mohana).
