Odisha Elections: Congress rises in Koraput District

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 9 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly while in 2024, Congress has won 14 Assembly seats including 7 seats from undivided Koraput and 1 each from Ganjam and Gajapati District. The party won all total 9 seats from South Odisha only. Biju Janata Dal lost all 7 seats in Koraput district.