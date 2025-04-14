TNI Evening News Headlines – April 14, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces Rs 215 crore development plan for Ghatagaon Tarini Temple on Odia New Year.

➡️Security tightened across Sambalpur for peaceful Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined the rally.

➡️Commissionerate Police has formed multiple teams to rescue the abducted toddler son of a visually-challenged woman in Bhubaneswar.

➡️Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain writes a letter to BJD President Naveen Patnaik, urges Naveen to reaffirm BJD’s commitment to secularism, social justice.

➡️IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Gajapati on April 15.

➡️Applications for Plus 3 admission to begin on April 16 under NEP 2020 framework.

➡️Indian Constitution to be available in all 22 scheduled languages by end of 2025.

➡️Tahawwur Rana being interrogated for 8-10 hours daily by NIA.

➡️Five IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.

➡️Centre announced draft rules mandating testing and verification of gas meters to protect consumers from faulty gas meters.

➡️8 arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in UP’s Kasganj, 2 absconding.

➡️India to allocate major part of Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds Scheme (FFS) to boost new age tech, AI, machine building.

➡️Gold prices soar past Rs 96,000 amid US-China trade war, jewellery markets struggle.

➡️SBI reduced its lending rate by 25 basis points following the Reserve Bank’s policy rate cut.

➡️Belgium confirms arrest of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, says India has introduced extradition request.

➡️Global pop icon Katy Perry will be part of a six-woman crew, which also includes Lauren Sanchez, media personality and fiancée of Amazon founder for a short journey into space.