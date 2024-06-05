Manmohan Samal expresses concerns over BSKY Rumours

TNI Bureau: After registering an emphatic win in the recently concluded elections 2024 in Odisha, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal on Wednesday said that the BJP Government may implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the State.

However, Manmohan Samal said that on the pretext of Government change in the State, no confusion should be created over BSKY.

It is a matter of huge concern that some private medicals are returning patients without treatment, saying that the BSKY card have been closed. It’s a Social offence.

Patients should not be deprived of healthcare benefits and the administration should keep a close eye on such false rumour, said the BJP press release.