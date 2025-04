📌 Senior BJD Leader and Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain (Raja Swain) writes to Party President Naveen Patnaik; seeks Reservation within the party to give due recognition to SC/STs, OBCs, Minorities and Women.

📌 Raja Swain bats for Social Justice and Secularism, invoking Biju Legacy.

📌 Let’s not let a few individuals to hijack the party and distort the social fabric, writes Raja Swain.