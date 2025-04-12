Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar observes World Parkinson’s Day 2025

Manipal Hospitals Bhubaneswar marked World Parkinson’s Day 2025 by organizing a special awareness event dedicated to supporting individuals living with Parkinson’s Disease and educating the community about its symptoms, treatments, and the importance of early diagnosis. the event successfully brought together 100 participants from local community groups such as the Rotary Club, Lions Club, Walkers Club, and other community all showing their solidarity for the cause.

World Parkinson’s Day is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness and improving the lives of those affected by this progressive neurological disorder. This year, the hospital brought together medical experts, caregivers, and community members to foster hope, provide education, and empower patients and their families.

The event was graced by an esteemed panel from the Department of Neurosciences, including:Dr. Laxmidhar Parhi, Senior Consultant Neurologist,Dr. Pradyut Ranjan Bhuyan, Senior Consultant Neurologist,Dr. Aakash Agarwal, Consultant Neurologist.

Dr. L.D. Parhi spoke on the early symptoms, stages, and available treatments of Parkinson’s Disease, urging families not to ignore subtle signs.

Dr. Pradyut Ranjan Bhuyan emphasized that with timely intervention and a disciplined lifestyle, patients can live a healthy and fulfilling life even after diagnosis of Pariknsons diseases.

Dr. Aakash Agarwal highlighted advanced treatment options like Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) — a revolutionary procedure that uses brain-sensing technology to significantly improve patients’ quality of life. He stressed the importance of recognizing when this intervention can be most beneficial.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the medical team for their unwavering dedication. He also acknowledged the strength of families supporting Parkinson’s patients and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to delivering comprehensive neuro care to the community.

This impactful initiative reflected the hospital’s ongoing mission to provide holistic healthcare and build a more informed and supportive society for those affected by neurological disorders.

Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for many patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.