BJP will win 15+ Lok Sabha Seats in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

TNI Bureau: Drawing inspiration from the party’s recent success in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the party will do well in Odisha in the upcoming election.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While speaking in a program of the Aaj Tak, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the saffron party got 22% votes in Lok Sabha election in Odisha in 2014 which increased to 38% in 2019 and in 2024, the party will get more than 45% and get more than 15 Lok Sabha seats as the popularity of party and Prime Minister Narandra Modi is growing in the State.

On the other hand, BJP State president Manmohan Samal has been saying that the saffron party will form government in state as well.