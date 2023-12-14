Indian Journalist Congress to be held in Odisha; Check New Logo for Journalists

TNI Bureau: The Journalist Development Council of India (JDCI) has taken up several steps for the economic, social and professional welfare of the journalists across the country. In view of this, Indian Journalist Congress will be held in Bhubaneswar in the middle of next year.



Over 2000 Journalists from Dubai, Sri Lanka, and different parts of India and districts of Odisha are likely to take part in the event.

Seminars on wellbeing and social and economic security of the journalists will be held during this three-day event.

Several veteran journalists and those who are leading difference journalists’ organisations will express their opinions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On this occasion, a special logo for the journalist will be launched. Later, journalist Congress will be held every year in different states of India and outside the country for the maximum use of the logo and to discuss about it.

In order to popularise the Indian journalist Congress, a special Mascot will be launched in the first week of January.

The new logo for Journalists was displayed at the press meet in Bhubaneswar today.

The event will be successful with the help and cooperation of all journalists and journalist Associations of the State, said Journalist Development Council of India (JDCI) Chairman Kishore Dwivedi, State chief Gopal Krushna Mohapatra, Vice President Bibhuti Bhushan Kar, Chief Secretary Sanat Mishra, joint secretary Pabitra Maharatha, Advisor Sriram Dash, Prasant Pattnaik, Pradosh Patnaik, Pitabas Mishra, Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty, Treasurer Rajan Choudhury, Finance Secretary Nimain Charan Das, Partha Sarathi Jena, Sanatan Dala Behera, Lingaraj Sahu, Social Media Advisor Sagar Satpathy and others.