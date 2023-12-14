TNI Evening News Headlines – December 14, 2023

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) bus service in Koraput district.
➡️Odisha Vigilance arrested Nayagarh sub-registrar Saswat Kumar Pattanaik for accumulating assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.
➡️Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to hold its state executive body meeting in Bhubaneswar on December 15.
➡️Ranjit Patra appointed president of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress.
➡️Income Tax sleuths carried out a raid for the second time today, on Boudh Distillery Private Limited (BDPL) at Titirikata in Boudh district over alleged tax evasion, which is still underway.
➡️1,217 tourists stranded in heavy snowfall in Sikkim, rescued by Indian Army.
➡️The accused of Parliament security breach brought to Patiala House Court. Delhi Police Special Cell gets 7-day remand of four accused persons.
➡️A total of 13 MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha amid the opposition created uproar over the security breach in Parliament.
➡️64 bodies from the Kuki and Meitei communities, victims of ethnic clashes in Manipur since May, were handed over to their families under tight security.
➡️Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan, offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba ahead of the release of his film ‘Dunki’ on December 21.
➡️India scores 410 for 7 at stumps on first day of one-off women’s Test against England.
➡️Jacqueline Williams to become first female on-field umpire from West Indies to stand in men’s T20I.
