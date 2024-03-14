BJP rules out alliance with BJD in Odisha

TNI Bureau: For the third time in a row, BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal has ruled out any alliance with BJD in Odisha, saying BJP will contest both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls alone.

“BJP will form the government in Odisha alone. We will fight the polls with the blessings and good wishes of people. BJP will come to power with the objective of ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia Pride), he said.

Samal, who returned from Delhi this morning, had camped in Delhi since Sunday night along with other leaders such as Dharmendra Pradhan, Manas Mohanty, Sambit Patra, Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Lata Usendi. They held meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per the sources, the alliance talks between BJP and BJD failed over various factors such as seat sharing in assembly, resentment among the workers and leaders and public sentiments.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting will be held at Naveen Niwas today at 4:30 PM and some senior party leaders and the party’s district observers, will attend it.