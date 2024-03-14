States have no right to refuse CAA Implementation: Amit Shah

TNI Bureau: Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the State governments of the opposition parties over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In his latest interview to news agency ANI, Shah lashed out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for opposing CAA.

Shah clarified that the CAA will never be taken back as it does not violate any provision of the constitution.

The Union Home Minister said that the State governments have no right to refuse implementation of CAA as Citizenship is Centre’s domain.

The central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them, he added.

Shah sked the Delhi Chief Minister why he is silent on Rohingya and Bangladeshi illegals?”

“Arvind Kejriwal has lost his calm after liquor scam was exposed. He is unaware that many people eligible to apply for CAA are already in India and what the Delhi CM is doing vote bank politics,” Shah said.