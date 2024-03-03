BJP rectifies Assam LS Constituency List after Goof-up

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rectified the list of Assam Lok Sabha constituencies following a goof-up.

The saffron party made the necessary changes in the list after Senior Journalist Atanu Bhuyan pointed out the mistakes it made in the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections yesterday.

BJP had mentioned Karimganj under Scheduled Caste (SC); instead, it is Silchar that has gained this status. Likewise, it had listed Mangaldai as a constituency, but it has been now replaced as the Darrang-Udalguri constituency.

Similarly, it had listed Tezpur, which has been renamed as Sonitpur LS constituency, while Kaliabor is no longer a constituency, but has become Kaziranga now.

Interesting: BJP made a blunder with their election listing. BJP doesn’t even know Assam underwent delimitation. Karimganj isn’t SC reserved, but Silchar is reserved now. Mangaldai doesn’t exist as a constituency but is Darrang-Udalguri now. Tezpur is Sonitpur now. Kaliabor is… pic.twitter.com/OhnppvTFmn — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) March 2, 2024

Howeve, BJP made the changes and released a fresh list of the Aasam Lok Sabha seats.

It is to be noted here that there are 126 seats in the Legislative Assembly and 14 Lok Sabha seats in the State of Assam.