Andhra Train Accident: Driver, Assistant were watching Cricket on Mobile!

TNI Bureau: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a shocking revelation about the train accident which took place in Andhra Pradesh on October 29, 2023. He mentioned that the mishap occurred as the driver and the assistant driver of the train were watching a cricket match on phone.

While highlighting the cause of the accident and and speaking about the new safety measures taken by his Department, the Railway Minister claimed that both the loco pilot and co-pilot were distracted as they were watching a cricket match. The railway is all set to install systems which can detect any such distraction and make sure that the pilots and the assistant pilots are fully focussed on running the train so that such mishaps are averted.

“Our focus on safety of the trains and passengers will continue. We shall try to find out the exact reason behind every incident and find a solution so that it is not repeated,” the Minister said.

Notably, 14 people including the two drivers were killed while over 50 others were injured after the Rayagada Passenger train hit the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind on the Howrah-Chennai line in Kantakapalli of Andhra Pradesh at 7 PM on October 29 last year.