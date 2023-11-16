Odisha BJP missing Jayanarayan Mishra

By Sagar Satapathy
BJP Jayanarayan Mishra Odisha

TNI Bureau: Love him or hate him, you can’t ignore him. That’s Jayanarayan Mishra, Sambalpur MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly. Barring Aparajita Sarangi and Jayanarayan Mishra, no other BJP leader looks strong when it comes to fighting the mighty BJD Government.

While BJP continues its protests outside block offices and urban bodies in the state over corruption issues, it misses Jayanarayan Mishra who again disappeared from public life due to sudden illness.

Mishra was out of action for several months due to kidney related ailments. He came beck strongly, but got further infections and is struggling with illness. BJP leaders and workers are praying for his quick return at this crucial juncture.

Jayanarayan Mishra is certainly going to play a key role in BJP’s big battle in Western Odisha in the election year.

