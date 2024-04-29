Heatwave prevails in Odisha as Baripada Boils at 44.8°C

TNI Bureau: Heatwaves continue to prevail in Odisha as Baripada becoming the hottest place of the day with 44.8 degree Celsius today.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature also touched the 44°C mark in four other places. They are Angul with 44.3°C, Boudh with 44.1°C, Talcher with 44 °C, and Bhawanipatna with 44.3°.

The weather department’s data also revealed that eight places also sizzled at a temperature of 43 degrees or more. They are Titlagarh (43.5), Dhenkanal (43.2), Malkangiri (43), Nuapada (43), Bhawanipatna (43), Nayagarh (43), Balangir (43) and Keonjhar (43).

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave over Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack and Nayagarh district. It also has issued a red alert for the same.