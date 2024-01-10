TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has filed an FIR against the Facebook Group of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP party alleged that the derogatory, insulting and abusive post involving an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the beaches of Lakshadweep, was posted by a Facebook Public Group/Page named “BJD, Odisha”. The group has been created to promote, propagate and disseminate the political propaganda of the ruling party BJD, the saffron party claimed.

The party in the FIR copy said that the activities in this group also includes regular posts from the social media handle of prominent BJD leaders like Ipsita Sahoo, Anjana Kabi (District Social Media Convenor of Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD), Pankaj K. Singh (President of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) Rairangpur, Amarjit Senapati and Nibedita Baliarsingh Nayak, which show their active participation and involvement in the group. It also claimed that some office bearers of the ruling BJD party are admins and moderators of the Facebook Public Group/Page named BJD, Odisha.

Such an irresponsible, reckless and derelict act in the Facebook group BJD, Odisha, which has active participation from prominent personalities from the BJD is nothing but an attempt to sabotage and demean the image of Prime Minister, which calls for a harsh, stringent and immediate action by the law enforcement agencies, BJP said and demanded an FIR to be filed against the violators under Section 124-A, 153-A, 504, 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code, 1860 read with Section 66, 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000.

The BJP has threatened to hit the streets if no action is taken against the handles of the specified Facebook Group.