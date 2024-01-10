TNI Morning News Headlines – January 10, 2024

➡️Odisha’s first haploidentical bone marrow transplant performed successfully at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.
➡️Puri Srimandir Parikrama project: 9 swing doors installed along corridor ahead of inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama project on January 17.
➡️Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena reviewed the developments in Srimandir Parikrama Project on Tuesday night.
➡️Bird census underway in different forest divisions in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin Card.
➡️India reports 605 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 3,643.
➡️Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 inaugurated: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel extends global welcome, celebrates India’s G20 success.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi & other world leaders get together as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 begins in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale strikes the Andaman Islands at 07:53 am: National Center for Seismology.
➡️100% Land acquired for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. India’s bullet train dream inches closer 92% of the bullet train corridor will be elevated and 6% will be via tunnels.
➡️Parliament security breach case: Hearing on bail plea of accused Neelam Azad adjourned for January 16, 2024.
➡️Sensex declines 81.35 points to 71,304.86 in early trade; Nifty dips 27 points to 21,517.85.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to 83.14 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Nepal, India agree to move forward with Pancheshwar project, says Foreign Minister Saud.
➡️NASA postpones landing astronauts on the moon until at least 2026, reports AP.
