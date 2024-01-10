TNI Evening News Headlines – January 10, 2024

➡️Odisha’s first haploidentical bone marrow transplant performed successfully at Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
➡️The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority, headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena approved 14 industrial projects worth Rs 1,713.65 crore in Odisha.
➡️Nayagarh Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Panchanan Beher who purchased 31 plots arrested by Vigilance.
➡️Orissa High Court issues stay order on sand mining.
➡️Odisha unit of BJP files FIR against “BJD Facebook Group” over Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi.
➡️A stampede-like situation was created during ‘Nua-O, Yuba Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme held in Rayagada, two girl students sustained grievous injuries.
➡️A team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), led by an Odia scientist, has crafted the unique ‘Surya Tilak’ project at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
➡️3,000 gifts arrive in Ayodhya from Maa Sita’s home in Nepal’s Janakpur.
➡️Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani to attend Ram Mandir Consecration.
➡️Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decline Ram temple consecration invite.
➡️Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar rules Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction as real Shiv Sena.
➡️64-year-old man from Hyderabad undertakes 8000km padyatra to Ayodhya, carrying Gold-plated footwear for Lord Ram.
➡️1,200 cell phones seized from inmates of Delhi jails in 2023.
➡️Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 38,200 cr in Gujarat.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London, on the second day of his UK visit.
➡️Australia’s Deakin University inaugurates branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat.
➡️President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu urged China to send more tourists to the island nation after facing boycott calls from Indians.
