TNI Bureau: According to latest reports, Senior BJD leaders VK Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby) have gone to Delhi in a special chartered flight at around 6 PM today to take the seat sharing discussion between BJD and BJP forward.

They have already landed in Delhi and will hold discussions with Senior BJP leader Amit Shah and leaders. A formal announcement on alliance and seat sharing could be expected anytime.