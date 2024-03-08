Modi Govt reduces LPG Cylinder Prices by Rs 100 on Women’s Day

TNI Bureau: As gift to the women on the occasion of women’s day, the Narendra Modi government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100.

Modi himself made the announcement on his X handle saying this will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.

“Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti,” the PM said.

“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” he added.

Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Earlier yesterday the Union Cabinet has decided to continue to give Rs 300 subsidy on each LPG Cylinder to the beneficiaries of UJJWALA Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.