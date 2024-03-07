Prasad Harichandan given Poll Management charge of Odisha Congress

TNI Bureau: The All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) today appointed former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Prasad Harichandan as party’s convenor of election management in Odisha.

“In preparation for the upcoming 2024 General Elections and the state elections in Odisha, I am pleased to appoint former PCC president and former minister Prasad Harichandan Ji as the convenor of Election Management for Odisha with immediate effect,” said a press release issued by Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge of Odisha.

“Harichandan will oversee coordination and communication with the media, social media, war room, ‘PRAGAMAN’, BLA-1 and BLA-2 completion and political programme mobilisation,” the release added.