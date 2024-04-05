BJD’s Bhubaneswar Dilemma Continues

TNI Bureau: After deploying Shreemayee Mishra for months and ignoring the claims of many deserving candidates, the ruling BJD had to change its candidate in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat by roping in newbie Manmath Routray. The so-called ‘Paika Card’ does not seem to be working as there is no such mechanism in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha segment that would transfer all votes of a particular community to any individual or party in bulk. There is no such unity in sight due to various factors.

And, BJD is facing strong resistance in Bhubaneswar-Ekamra, Bhubaneswar-Central and Bhubaneswar-North. With Biranchi deciding to contest as an Independent, Ashok Panda finds himself in a fix. BJD is yet to solve its Central dilemma. Things are going from bad to worse there.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Ex MLA Priyadarshi Mishra who joined BJP recently, is all set to give a good fight to North MLA Susanta Rout. Both have strong organisations in the region and the results can go either way.

There is no cakewalk in any of these constituencies in Bhubaneswar Urban. And, BJD can’t afford to lose any of these prestigious seats. The party is currently struggling to find the momentum. The next few weeks will be very crucial for BJD. Any wrong move could disturb the equations and cause irreparable damage.