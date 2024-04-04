TNI Evening News Headlines – April 04, 2024

➡️India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.
➡️11 Places in Odisha record Maximum temperature of 40 °C or above; Boudh & Malkangiri hottest with 42 °C followed by Bolangir & Angul at 41.7 °C each.
➡️3 MPs from Odisha – Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJD leaders Debasish Samantray and Subhasish Khuntia take oath as Rajya Sabha members.
➡️Odisha BJP Spokesperson Sonali Sahoo returns to Congress after quitting BJP today.
➡️2019 MLA candidate from Paradip, Arindam (Bapi) Sarkhel quits Congress. His wife Monideepa Sarkhel had recently joined BJD.
➡️2019 Congress candidate from Nimapada, Dilip Nayak, who had joined BJP two and half years ago, joined BJD today after failing to get ticket from the saffron party.
➡️Sitting congress MLA from Kantabanji, Santosh Singh Saluja likely to resign from the party despite getting a ticket.
➡️Athmallik BJD MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai quits party after denied ticket.
➡️Former Odisha Deputy Speaker Rama Chandra Panda resigned from the BJD.
➡️Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sworn in 12 newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha.
➡️Senior Spokesperson Prof. Gourav Vallabh quits Congress to join BJP.
➡️Uttar Pradesh STF arrests 3 terrorists linked to ISI.
➡️West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally in Cooch Behar.
➡️West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose asks State Government to remove Education Minister Bratya Basu from Cabinet for violating poll code.
➡️Karnataka: A 1.5-year-old child was recused alive after he fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village.
➡️Jailed ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren not to contest from Dumka LS seat, JMM fields MLA Nalin Soren.
➡️Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu opts out of Uber Cup badminton tournament.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 83.44 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex surges 350.81 points to settle at lifetime high of 74,227.63; Nifty climbs 80 points to record 22,514.65.
➡️Japan hit by magnitude 6.1 earthquake, tremors felt near Fukushima.
➡️Distressed over President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, Muslim community members in US decline White House Iftar dinner invite.
