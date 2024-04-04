TNI Evening News Headlines – April 04, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.
➡️India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.
➡️11 Places in Odisha record Maximum temperature of 40 °C or above; Boudh & Malkangiri hottest with 42 °C followed by Bolangir & Angul at 41.7 °C each.
➡️3 MPs from Odisha – Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJD leaders Debasish Samantray and Subhasish Khuntia take oath as Rajya Sabha members.
➡️Odisha BJP Spokesperson Sonali Sahoo returns to Congress after quitting BJP today.
➡️2019 MLA candidate from Paradip, Arindam (Bapi) Sarkhel quits Congress. His wife Monideepa Sarkhel had recently joined BJD.
➡️2019 Congress candidate from Nimapada, Dilip Nayak, who had joined BJP two and half years ago, joined BJD today after failing to get ticket from the saffron party.
➡️Sitting congress MLA from Kantabanji, Santosh Singh Saluja likely to resign from the party despite getting a ticket.
➡️Athmallik BJD MLA Ramesh Chandra Sai quits party after denied ticket.
➡️Former Odisha Deputy Speaker Rama Chandra Panda resigned from the BJD.
➡️Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sworn in 12 newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha.
Related Posts

3 MPs from Odisha take oath as Rajya Sabha members

More Leaders Switch Sides in Odisha 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Senior Spokesperson Prof. Gourav Vallabh quits Congress to join BJP.
➡️Uttar Pradesh STF arrests 3 terrorists linked to ISI.
➡️West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally in Cooch Behar.
➡️West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose asks State Government to remove Education Minister Bratya Basu from Cabinet for violating poll code.
➡️Karnataka: A 1.5-year-old child was recused alive after he fell into an open borewell in the Lachyan village.
➡️Jailed ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren not to contest from Dumka LS seat, JMM fields MLA Nalin Soren.
➡️Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu opts out of Uber Cup badminton tournament.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 83.44 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex surges 350.81 points to settle at lifetime high of 74,227.63; Nifty climbs 80 points to record 22,514.65.
➡️Japan hit by magnitude 6.1 earthquake, tremors felt near Fukushima.
➡️Distressed over President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, Muslim community members in US decline White House Iftar dinner invite.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.