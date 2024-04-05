ECI okays appointments of New SPs of Rourkela, Cuttack, Angul

TNI Bureau : The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the appointments of new Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Rourkela and Angul and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cuttack ahead of the General Elections in the State.

In its letter to the Odisha Chief Secretary, the ECI has given green signal for the appointment of Brijesh Kumar Rai as SP of Rourkela, Prakash R as Cuttack DCP, and Dr. Umashankar Dash as SP of Angul.

It is to be noted here that the ECI had ordered the transfer of the previous Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Cuttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh, and Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.