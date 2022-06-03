BJD wins Brajarajnagar; Congress 2nd, BJP 3rd

Insight Bureau: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in Brajarajnagar Bypolls.

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) scored a historic win with a huge victory margin of 66,225 votes.

While BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty secured 93,790 votes after 20 round of counting, Congress’ Kishore Patel climbed to second spot with 27,565 votes followed by BJP’s Radharani Panda with 22,316 votes.

Former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the constituency in the 2014 polls.

Panda had won the seat by defeating BJD candidate Anup Kumar Sai by 6,790 votes.

She, however, lost to BJD’s Kishore Mohanty by a margin of 11,634 votes during the 2019 Assembly polls.