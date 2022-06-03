SC dismisses pleas challenging Srimandir Excavation & Construction Work

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court today dismissed pleas seeking to halt construction and excavation work around the Jagannath Puri Temple on the allegations that they are causing cracks in its foundations.

The Apex Court on Friday dismissed two petitions filed against the construction and redevelopment works undertaken by the Odisha Government at the Shree Jagannath Temple premises in Puri.

Terming the petitions as contrary to public interest and imposing a fine of Rs one lakh each, SC strongly deprecates the practice of filing “publicity interest litigations”.

The apex court also observed that the petitions were filed to deliberately obstruct development. These petitions are frivolous and contrary to public interest, rules the Supreme Court.