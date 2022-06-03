100-Word Edit: The Brajarajnagar Humiliation

The BJP suffered a humiliating defeat by losing the security deposit in Brajarajnagar Assembly Bypoll, which nobody anticipated.

Radharani Panda, who had won the elections in 2014, lost the 2019 assembly polls by 11,634 votes. She had secured 68,153 votes or 41.63% of the total votes. This time, she had to be content with less than 15% and lost her deposit, bringing huge embarrassment to the party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Congress Candidate who finished second, managed to hold his deposit. What does it mean for the BJP? This kind of loss in Western Odisha, will demoralise the BJP leaders and karyakartas further.