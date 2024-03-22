BJD extends Olive Branch to Narendra Modi

TNI Bureau: While announcing the end of alliance talks with BJD on behalf of PM Modi, BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal thanked CM Naveen Patnaik for his support on key issues of national interest. However, he rejected Naveen’s governance model and disagreed with him on important subjects such as Odia Pride, Odia Asmita and Odisha’s interest.

On the other hand, BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das spoke about BJD’s electoral outcome more and remained silent on BJP.

However, he extended an olive branch to PM Modi with an assurance that BJD will stand by him on various issues of national interest and maintain cooperative federalism in the larger interest of people of Odisha.

It’s quite obvious that BJD leaders want to keep PM Modi in good book although they don’t bother much about the Odisha BJP leaders. If we believe the sources in BJP and BJD, it’s PM Modi who took the final call to end the “alliance” on the basis of feedback from the ground, state leaders, RSS and Odisha Governor.

Will Odisha witness a bitter and hostile fight over the next couple of months? Will BJP go aggressive to attack VK Pandian more? Let’s wait and watch.

ଗତ ୧୦ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ (ବିଜେଡି) ମାନ୍ୟବର ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀଙ୍କ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ ମହତ୍ତ୍ବ ଥିବା ଅନେକ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସମର୍ଥନ କରିଆସୁଛି । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଆମେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛୁ । ସମଗ୍ର ଦେଶରେ ଯେଉଁସବୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଡବଲ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ ସରକାର ରହିଛି… — Manmohan Samal (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SamalManmohan7) March 22, 2024