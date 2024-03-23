Terror Attack in Moscow: 82 Dead; ISIS claims Responsibility

TNI Bureau: At least 82 people were killed while over 110 others were injured, some of them critically, after a group of unidentified people opened fire in a mall in Moscow.

According to media reports, the gunmen, dressed in camouflage uniforms, entered the at a rock concert in a northern Moscow suburb and opened fire at the people. The attackers also reportedly threw a grenade or incendiary bomb.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the gun attack.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

IS fighters “attacked a large gathering… on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow”, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app adding that the attackers had “retreated to their bases safely.”

On the other hand, the Russia’s National Guard said it was on the scene and looking for the perpetrators. It also started a “terrorist” investigation.

Russian authorities also released pics of the suspected terrorists.