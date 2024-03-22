We Rejected BJD’s Request for Alliance: Aparajita Sarangi 

TNI Bureau: Hours after Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal confirmed that there will not be any alliance between BJP and BJD in the State, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi made a shocking revelation regarding the alliance talks.

While speaking to the media persons, Sarangi said that it was Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which had requested BJP for the alliance. However, the saffron party (BJP) rejected the BJD’s request.

She further clarified that BJP will fight alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha and State assembly election in Odisha and will do well.

Earlier in the day, Manmohan Samal confirmed that the saffron party will go to the poll alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of four and a half crore Odias.