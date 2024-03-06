BJD-BJP Alliance Confirmed in Odisha!

TNI Bureau: According to latest reports quoting confidential sources, the alliance between BJD and BJP has been confirmed! However, the seat sharing has not been disclosed yet.

At the key meeting held with the senior leaders, BJD President Naveen Patnaik reportedly gave a clear signal that he is going with an alliance with the BJP for both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With BJD rejoining NDA after a gap of 15 years, PM Modi’s ‘Mission 400’ target may get a big boost.

Senior BJD leaders like Pranab Prakash Das, Raja Swain, Tukuni Sahu, Pradip Amat, Ashok Panda, Prafulla Mallick, Jagannath Saraka, Manas Mangaraj, Sanjay Dasburma, Debi Mishra, Pratap Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sasmit Patra, Susanta Rout and others were present at the key meeting chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik. 5T Chairman VK Pandian was also present.

On the other hand, a key meeting of BJP is underway in Delhi to discuss the alliance strategy on Odisha. BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra, State Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty & Others are present at the meeting.