TNI Evening News Headlines – March 06, 2024

➡️Based on the grievance petitions received from the people present at the venues, CM Naveen Patnaik sanctioned 283 projects at a cost of Rs. 10.47 Cr in Angul district and 408 projects at a cost of Rs. 12.59 Cr in Sambalpur district on the same day.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched the BSKY Nabin Card in the State.
➡️Important meeting at Naveen Niwas concludes; over 20 senior leaders of the party were present.
➡️Core committee meeting of the BJP on Odisha begins in Delhi.
➡️Indicating towards a possible alliance with the BJP, Biju Janata Dal leaders Debi Prasad Mishra and Arun Sahoo said that BJD will do everything towards the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State.
➡️Former NALCO CMD Tapan Chand joins BJP in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Mercury soars in Odisha; 11 places record day temperature at 36 Degrees Celsius.
➡️5 persons get death penalty in connection with the murder of former block chairperson of Anandpur, Ramachandra Behera in 2019.
➡️Former union minister and veteran Odisha leader Srikant Kumar Jena returns to Congress.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi met women victims from Sandeshkhali.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) issues an advisory to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. ECI advises Rahul Gandhi to be cautious in public utterances, avoid remarks like ‘pickpocket’, ‘panauti’.
Related Posts
➡️PM Modi unveils projects worth Rs 12,800 crore in Bihar.
➡️Number of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme rises by 27% in 2023-24.
➡️Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA released photo of a man suspected of carrying out the explosion and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information/clues about him.
➡️West Bengal Police hands over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI after Court Order.
➡️Naresh Kumar, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Mauritania.
➡️French Open 2024: India’s PV Sindhu advances to second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
➡️India’s Kidambi Srikanth enters second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament in Paris.
➡️Pakistan’s Supreme Court observes former PM Bhutto, hanged in 1979, was denied fair trial.
➡️France becomes the first country to make Abortion a constitutional right.
➡️Nikki Haley suspends her Republican presidential campaign after losing to Donald Trump in Super Tuesday elections.
➡️Ukraine shoots down 38 Russian drones, says Ukrainian Air Force.
Comments are closed.