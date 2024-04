BJD announces 3rd List of Candidates for 5 Lok Sabha & 27 Assembly Seats

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the names of the candidates for 5 more Lok Sabha seats and 27 names for Odisha Assembly Polls. The party had announced candidates for 15 Lok Sabha and 72 assembly seats earlier.

The ruling party has fielded Bhrugu Baxipatra from Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituency.

BJD has repeated Ashok Panda (Bhubaneswar-Ekamra), Susanta Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Deepali Das (Jharsuguda), Alka Mohanty (Brajarajnagar) among others.

Rupesh Panigrahi (Paralakhemundi), Adhiraj Panigrahi (Khariar), Ramesh Chandra Chyau Pattnaik (Berhampur) got the nod.

Pratap Jena’s son Ankit Jena has been fielded from Mahanga.

The party has dropped controversial Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das and replaced him with Dr. Ramakant Bhoi.

Earlier, Patnaik has named candidates for 15 Lok Shabha seats.

With the announcement of five more candidates for Lok Sabha, the State ruling party has named candidates for a total of 20 seats out of 21. BJD yet to announce the candidate for Balasore Lok Sabha segment.

Below is the list of 5 BJD LS candidates:

1. Balangir: Surendra Singh Bhoi

2. Bhadrak: Manjulata Mandal

3. Bargarh: Parineeta Mishra

4. Berhampur: Bhrugu Baxipatra

5. Keonjhar: Dhanurjay Siddu

List of 27 Candidates for Odisha Assembly Polls:

1. Brajrajnagar: Alaka Mohanty

2. Jharsuguda: Dipali Das

3. Talsara: Bijay Toppo

4. Sundargarh: Jogesh Singh

5. Rajgangpur: Anil Barwa

6. Bonai: Bhimsen Choudhury

7. Jashipur: Chakradhar Hembram

8. Udala: Srinath Soren

9. Baripada: Sananda Marndi

10. Badasahi: Anusaya Patra

11. Moroda: Preetinanda Kanungo

12. Soro: Madhab Dhada

13. Athmallik: Nalinikant Pradhan

14. Birmaharajpur: Padmanav Behera

15. Khariar: Adhiraj Panigrahi

16. Phulbani: Jayshree Kanhar

17. Mahanga: Ankit Pratap Jena

18. Tirtol: Ramakant Bhoi

19. Jagatsinghpur: Prasant Muduli

20. Bhubaneswar-North: Susanta Rout

21. Ekamra-Bhubaneswar: Ashok Panda

22. Khalikote: Suryamani Vaidya

23. Aska: Manjula Swain

24. Berhampur: Ramesh Chyupatnaik

25. Paralakhemundi: Rupesh Panigrahi

26. Mohona: Antaryami Gamango

27. Pottangi: Prafulla Pangi