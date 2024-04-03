TNI Evening News Headlines – April 03, 2024

➡️ Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has been appointed as the Collector and District Magistrate for Jajpur.
➡️BJD has announced names of 28 MLA & 5 Lok Sabha candidates today. With this, BJD has now announced names of 100 MLA & 20 MP candidates.
➡️Soro MLA Parshuram Dhada quits BJD after being denied ticket.
➡️Former BJD legislator from Phulbani Assembly constituency segment Debendra Kanhar resigned from the party.
➡️10 places in Odisha record maximum temperature of over 40 degrees; Boudh sizzles at 41.8 degree Celsius.
➡️Five employees of a pharmaceutical company killed in explosion in Telangana.
➡️Delhi High Court reserves verdict over CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest.
➡️AAP MP Sanjay Singh released from Tihar Jail after six months in jail, in connection with Delhi excise policy case.
➡️Renowned Boxer and Congress Leader Vijender Singh joins BJP.
➡️NSA Doval, Kazakhstan counterpart Gizat Nurdauletov hold talks on deepening cooperation.
➡️Nine Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Sri Lanka; their way from Colombo to Chennai.
➡️Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing 9 people. Taiwanese authorities say 70 workers are trapped in 2 rock quarries.
