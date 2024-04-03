Sidhant Mohapatra slams Odisha CM for skipping Utkala Dibasa celebration

TNI Bureau: BJP’s Digapahandi Assembly candidate Sidhant Mohapatra today slammed Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for skipping the Utkala Dibasa celebration.

While addressing a media conference at party’s state headquarter in Bhubaneswar, the former BJD leader criticized the chief minister saying Patnaik did not have time to participate in Utkala Dibasa celebration and sent his representative.

The former Parliamentarian also alleged that the state government organised the first World Odia Language Conference but names of legendary personalities were not mentioned correctly.

Not only this, the ruling party giving the charge of the event to a non-Odia, is it a love and respect for Odia language?, he questioned.

BJP won’t hesitate to sharpen its voice against disrespect to Odia language, he warned.