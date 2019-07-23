Bisra Stone Lime Co to resume operation soon

TNI Bureau: The Union Government on Monday announced that the mining operations at BISRA Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC) in Sundargarh will begin this month.

After intervention by Minister of Steel & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan the mining activities at BSLC, a limestone mining company, are set to resume soon.

Steel Authority of India Ltd and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd will provide trade advance to Bisra Stone Lime Company.

BSLC, a subsidiary of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.,has been mining and marketing limestone and dolomite in Sundargarh district of Odisha since 1910.

It had to cease operations since last few days due to a cash crunch. The matter was brought to the notice of Member of Parliament Jual Oram and MLA, Biramitrapur Shankar Oram by the affected workers at BSLC.