Income Tax Returns filing deadline extended to August 31

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July 2019 to 31st August 2019 in respect of certain categories of taxpayers who were liable to file their Returns by 31.07.2019.

Earlier, the deadline was July 31, 2019.

The finance ministry has extended the deadline after there were reports in social media that the taxpayers were facing difficulties in filing return of income in ITR-2 & ITR-3 due to large scale changes in the ITR form on 11th July, 2019.

Many chartered accountant and tax practioner societies had also appealed to the government to extend the ITR filing deadline.

Even if you miss the last date you can file your I-T return till March 31, 2020 with fine.