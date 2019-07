TNI Bureau: The political drama in Karnataka ended after the 14-month-old Congress-JDS Government lost majority in Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.

HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust motion by a margin of 99 to 105 votes.

Before seeking a floor test, Kumaraswamy made a speech highlighting the JD(S)-Congress regime’s achievements.

Bengaluru police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 to maintain law and order and avoid any kind of untoward situation.