Bill Gates visits Slum in Bhubaneswar; interacts with People

TNI Bureau: Microsoft co-founder and founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates today visited the Maa Mangala Basti in Niladri Bihar in Bhubaneswar.

During his visit to the slum, Bill Gates interacted with the local people and learnt about the various schemes of the Government of Odisha such as the MUKTA Scheme and the JAGA Mission.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development G Mathivathanan and other senior officials of the state Government were present during the visit.

Bill Gates who arrived in Odisha yesterday is scheduled to review the functioning of Krushi Samiksha Kendra at Krushi Bhavan in Bhubaneswar today.

The Krushi Samiksha Kendra is reportedly functioning with the assistance from the Bill Gates Foundation, with whom the Odisha government had signed an MoU in 2017 for the improvement of the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and promoting inclusive farming in Odisha.

Bill Gates is slated to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, farmers and entrepreneurs and held discussion with them.