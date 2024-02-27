TNI Evening News Headlines – February 27, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the redevelopment of historic Barabati Cricket Stadium and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of VSS cricket stadium in Sambalpur, naugurated the major cricket facilities at Puri, Berhampur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, 41 cricket academies at various locations.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the Mission Shakti mothers will be provided loans of Rs 10 lakh without interest and 5000 Mission Shakti Bazars in the State in the next 5 years.
➡️Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian participated in the launching of the Nua-O scholarships program at Khordha and Begunia.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha in the first week of March, informs Odisha BJP Chief, Manmohan Samal.
➡️Odisha to conduct own Tiger census every year: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Susanta Nanda.
➡️Narendra Modi first PM to visit ISRO’s VSSC in 4 decades. PM Modi announces India’s own space station by 2035.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the astronauts wings and revealed Gaganyaan Mission astronauts to the world. Four Indian Air Force Officers will be the first Indians to go to space.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal summoned for 8th time by Enforcement Directorate, asked to appear on March 4.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is expected to announce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 regulations prior to the enforcement of the model code of conduct: Sources.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) likely to extend ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for the next 5 years: Sources.
➡️BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan wins Rajya Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh.
➡️Rahul Gandhi will resume Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from March 2.
➡️Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar appointed as the Chairperson of Lokpal.
➡️Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Patanjali over misleading advertisements; bans Patanjali Ads on Medicines.
➡️Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins three seats, BJP bags one in Karnataka.
➡️AAP announces 4 LS poll candidates from Delhi, 1 from Haryana.
➡️NCP leader Praful Patel resigns from Rajya Sabha.
➡️➡️Sensex ends higher, Nifty close at 22,198.
Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Gujarat Giants to 107 for 7 in their WPL match in Bengaluru.
➡️Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi.
➡️Russia to ban gasoline exports for six months from March 1.
