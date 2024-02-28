TNI Morning News Headlines – February 28, 2024

➡️ Rs 718.26 crore has been sanctioned for the widening and strengthening of the Daringbadi Ghat section on NH-59 in Odisha, informed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
➡️The Mission Shakti Bazar inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik aims to unlock market potential and promote women-led and women-run business in Odisha.
➡️Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reviews development activities at Maa Mangla Basti in Bhubaneswar and discusses the basic amenities available to them under Jaga Mission scheme of the Government.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to begin her four-day Odisha visit from today.
➡️Indian Navy, in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau seize over 3,000 kg of drugs from ‘suspicious’ boat off Gujarat coast.
➡️T Suthendraraja, also known as Santhan, freed in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, dies at a Chennai hospital.
➡️Ayodhya to have its own beach soon as one of the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya will be developed as a beach.
➡️Army aspirant ends life at the hostel of Udaan Defence Academy in Ajmer, leaving ‘Miss you Indian Army’ message on Instagram.
➡️Indigenously designed and manufactured modular bridge inducted into Indian Army.
Indian Army opens fire on Pakistani drone in Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Rajyasabha Election: BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh; wins 8 out of 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Congress wins 3 seats in Karnataka; BJP 1.
➡️After Rajya Sabha poll victory in UP, BJP hope to win all 80 seats in Lok Sabha elections.
➡️India, Germany discuss bilateral security and defence issues.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative, in Thoothukudi.
➡️Bihar former CM Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti appear before Rouse Avenue court in Delhi in the ‘Land for Job’ scam case.
➡️India opposes China-led investment facilitation proposal at WTO, terms it non-trade issue.
