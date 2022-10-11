Big B Amitabh Bachchan turns 80; ‘Goodbye’ Tickets priced at Rs 80

TNI Bureau: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a reputation in Indian cinema that makes him almost synonymous with the film industry. In a glorious career spanning more than 50 years, Big B has constantly reinvented himself to fit with the times.

His career can neatly be divided into multiple phases, which sometimes overlap or repeat. Kicking off his career with 1969’s ‘Saat Hindustani’, it did not take a lot of time for him to establish himself and he proved to be the king of the 1970s.

He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’ (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Prakash Mehra’s action film ‘Zanjeer’ (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

While he never returned to being the top box office draw, he did ensconce himself as a megastar whose showing up in movies would increase the film’s credibility, if not chances of it being successful at the box office.

The superstar turned 80 today with giving us so much treat to our eyes.

AMITABH BACHCHAN-starrer ‘Goodbye’ has impressed the audience and has been one of the most-anticipated films of this month. To celebrate the superstar’s birthday with fans, the makers have announced that Goodbye movie tickets will be made available at just Rs 80 on October 11, 2022.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration. Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ₹80/- on 11th October 2022.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration ❤️ Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ₹80/- on 11th October 2022 ✨ pic.twitter.com/VlSEfvjLf5 — BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) October 10, 2022

Marking Big B’s special day, PM Modi called him an actor who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations.

“A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the makers also released the new song of Goodbye ‘Happy Birthday’ to celebrate the superstar’s birthday. Sharing a glimpse of the song, Balaji Motion Pictures wrote, “Big B’s 80th birthday is just one day away and here is a sneak peek to the #HappyBirthday song that is dropping tomorrow. Stay tuned!”

Marking Big B’s special day, PM Modi called him an actor who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations.

“A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,” Modi tweeted.

People across the globe have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Many fans queued up outside his Mumbai house to catch a glimpse of Bollywood’s Shahenshah.