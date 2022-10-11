FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to kick-off at Kalinga Stadium Today

TNI Bureau: The FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup is all set to kick off at Bhubaneswar‘s Kalinga stadium today with two super exciting opening matches.

Today Morocco will face Brazil at 4:30 pm and the stadium will witness the India-USA face-off at 8 pm.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The stadium is all set with refurbished seats, new pitches and state-of-the-art facilities for the mega event. The stadium will be hosting matches on October 11, 14 and 17, in which four countries India, US, Morocco and Brazil, who are placed in Group A, will be facing each other. There is also another match between Nigeria and Chile, who are in Group B.

Earlier on October 7, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared photos of the world-class amenities developed for the event.

Moreover, he is expected to visit the stadium to cheer for Team India.