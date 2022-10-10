100-Word Edit: Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena splits Officially

It marked the beginning of a new era in Maharashtra politics as CM Eknath Shinde scored another big win over Uddhav Thackeray by securing a name for his party, linked to Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

EC’s decision split the “Shiv Sena” into two parts. Shinde got the name – ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’. All eyes will be on his party’s symbol.

Uddhav had to be content with the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), but got ‘Flaming Torch’ as the symbol of his party.

It would be interesting to see who gets more votes in the upcoming bypoll – Shinde or Uddhav?