Bhupender Yadav – The Master Strategist

Today is the Birthday of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who turned 55. When it comes to Odisha context, the political pundits who have been closely tracking the political situation in the state, will never forget Bhupender, who played a key role in the change and transformation that we undergo in 2024.

He landed in Odisha along with his team after his election in Rajasthan ended in the first phase on April 19 and others followed suit after the second phase on April 26. If we discuss how Bhupender managed the elections in Odisha, it will be a long book for sure. And, even the state BJP leaders were unaware of his moves.

On May 20, 2024 while the second phase polling was underway, Bhupender told a group of journalists that BJP will come to power in Odisha with 75-80 seats and win 18-19 Lok Sabha seats. His logic, arguments and calculations stunned everyone.

On June 4, 2024, Bhupender Yadav proved to be correct as BJP won 20 Lok Sabha seats and 78 assembly seats in Odisha – a miracle. And, hardly anyone in Odisha thought about it. While making the claims, he sounded super confident. He knew he was putting his credibility at stake. But, that situation did not arise as results showed that his assessment was based on facts, research and information.

He was so dedicated to his mission that he stayed back in Odisha during the counting despite the fact that he was also contesting from Alwar Lok Sabha seat. He was not present in Alwar on the result day, as he wanted to witness the success of the bigger mission in Odisha.

With people like Bhupender Yadav at the helm, BJP will definitely grow further and make right moves at the right time.