Will Focus on building New Odisha with Odia Asmita: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced today that the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will be opened soon. Speaking at an event organized to felicitate the newly elected BJP MPs and MLAs, Majhi outlined his government’s commitment to revitalizing the state.

The Chief Minister criticized previous administrations for neglecting the rituals and management of the temple. He highlighted that one of his government’s first actions was to form a Rs 500 crore corpus fund to address these issues. “We have to take a pledge to protect Odia Asmita. We have the responsibility for the formation of a new Odisha,” Majhi stated.

Majhi also issued a stern warning to those involved in looting minerals during the previous government’s tenure, vowing legal action against those who weakened the state’s economy.

Emphasizing the new government’s priorities, Majhi highlighted the focus on supporting women, tribals, farmers, and youths. “With Lord Jagannath’s blessings, we have got a full majority,” he said, calling the recent election victory historic.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to building a new Odisha, rooted in the values and cultural heritage of the state. “We are dedicated to protecting Odia Asmita and ensuring that our cultural identity is preserved and strengthened,” he added, urging everyone to work together towards this common goal.