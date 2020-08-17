Bhubaneswar reports 198 Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 5457.

👉 Out of the 198 new cases, 104 cases have been reported from quarantine while 94 are local contact cases.

👉 7 cases from Sikharchandi Nagar (linked to previous positive case) have been test positive for COVID-19.

👉 7 employees of a Security agency, 2 Railway staffs, 1 employees of Government Hospitals, 1 employees of Private Hospital, 1 Media staff and 1 Police staff were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 132 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 7 cases of Rasulgarh area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 17):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 5487

👉 Recovered Cases –3567

👉 Deceased – 27

👉 Active Cases – 1887