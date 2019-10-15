Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Service Train flagged off

TNI Bureau: In a bid to improve last-mile connectivity and passenger convenience, the Indian Railways on Tuesday started daily Sewa Service train service between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Harsh Vardhan inaugurated 10 Sewa Express train service through video conferencing from New Delhi today for better connectivity between smaller towns and important cities.

As per schedule, the Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town train (18423) will leave Bhubaneswar at 6.40 pm and reach Nayagarh Town at 8.45pm daily. Similarly, the Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar (18424) train will leave Nayagarh Town at 6.30am and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 9 am.

Worth mentioning that several railway projects worth about Rs 6000 crore to Rs 7000 crore have been sanctioned for Odisha in last six years.

Details of 10 ‘Sewa service’ trains:

1. Vadnagar to Mahesana DEMU train

2. Asarva (Ahmedabad) to Himmatnagar DEMU

3. Karur to Salem DEMU

4. Murkongselek to Dibrugarh passenger train

5. Yesvantpur to Tumkur DEMU

6. Delhi to Shamli daily passenger train

7. Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh Town Express

8. Kota to Jhalawar City Passenger train

9. Palani to Coimbatore Passenger train

10. Coimbatore to Pollachi Passenger train